AMELIA COURT HOUSE, VA - Karin L. Combs, 75, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 in Amelia Court House, VA.

Karin was born on July 18, 1947 to Merle “Gene” and Jayne Trotter in Oil City, PA. She spent most of her childhood in Champion, OH. She raised her family in Southington and lived there until she retired to Lake Lure, NC. She moved to Telford, TN then Amelia Court House, VA.

Trending Recipe Video