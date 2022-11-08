AMELIA COURT HOUSE, VA - Karin L. Combs, 75, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 in Amelia Court House, VA.
Karin was born on July 18, 1947 to Merle “Gene” and Jayne Trotter in Oil City, PA. She spent most of her childhood in Champion, OH. She raised her family in Southington and lived there until she retired to Lake Lure, NC. She moved to Telford, TN then Amelia Court House, VA.
She was a 1965 graduate of Champion High School. She worked as a bank teller after graduation. She left banking and spent many happy years as a stay-at-home mom before going back to work for Bank One in Warren, OH.
She was an avid tennis player, bridge player, crafter, reader, and enjoyed traveling the country with her husband in their 5th wheel camper. She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents Merle “Gene” and Jayne Trotter and brother Jon Trotter. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Ted Combs; her two daughters, Kelly (John) Wright and Tracy (Aaron) Boykin; three granddaughters, Maylen Wright, Isabella Wright, and Anneliese Wright; one grandson, Blake Boykin, brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Shirley Combs, and nieces and nephews.
Karin’s family will honor her with a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.