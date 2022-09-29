GEORGETOWN, SC - Karen Taylor Norris, 62, Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, while vacationing with her family in Pawley’s Island.
Karen was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Sam Hugh Taylor, Sr. and Carolyn Ruth Leonard Taylor.
Karen was a 1978 graduate of Science Hill High School and attended East Tennessee State University, where she received an Associate Degree in Finance.
She worked in the Banking industry her entire life at Eastman Credit Union, Peoples Community Bank, First Tennessee Bank and Home Federal Savings and Loan.
Karen was a lifelong member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Sam H. Taylor, Jr, her paternal grandparents, Sam and Martha Anderson Taylor, and her maternal grandparents, Delmas and Pearl Huffine Leonard.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of thirty-four years, Mike Norris; two daughters, Heather Norris (Samuel Williams), and Caroline Norris, all of Johnson City; several nieces, nephews and cousins, including special nephew Sam H. Taylor, III (Retha), Johnson City; her grand-fur babies, Stella Mae and Evie.
The funeral service Celebrating Karen’s life will be conducted Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 6:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with The Reverend Douglas Grove-DeJarnett and The Reverend Beth Sullivan, officiating.
The family will receive friends Sunday prior to the service from 4:00–6:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be held Monday, October 3, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those planning to attend are to meet at the funeral home by 9:30 A.M. to proceed to the cemetery.
The family welcomes flowers, but those who prefer to make memorial contributions in-lieu-of flowers are requested to do so in Karen’s name to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.