JOHNSON CITY - Karen Phillips, 58, of Johnson City, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Alive Hospice in Nashville following at a courageous eleven-month battle with cancer.
Karen was born in Milton, FL to Emory and Lennie Gay Deel.
Karen was the most wonderful, loving, patient and beautiful wife and mother. She was a friend to many. Most people will remember her for her infectious smile. She was always kind to everyone she met because she would say “you never know what someone is going through”. Faith and family were the most important to her. Karen was affectionately referred to as “Mama Karen” by many of her students and daughter’s friends. Karen was a teachers aid at Science Hill and worked with special needs students because she wanted to ensure that the students there would receive the upmost care, the kind of care she would want her own daughter to receive.
She was a long-time member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Karen is survived by: her husband of 38 years, Richard Phillips; two daughters, Kayla Lofquest and her husband Jeremy, and Courtney Phillips; brother, Greg Deel and his wife Lisa; sister, Kristi Hunt and her husband Daniel; two grandchildren, William and Madilyn Lofquest; and seven nieces and nephews, Erica Horton and her husband Patrick, Hunter Deel and his wife Haley and their daughter Norah, Emily Hunt, Alyssa Hunt, Christopher Phillips and his wife Sharon, Gabriel Blevins and Drew Garland and his wife Alison.
The family would like to thank Vanderbilt University Medical Center for their expert care and compassion provided to Karen during her treatments.
The family of Karen Phillips will receive friends from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 396 Oak Grove Rd., Gray, TN 37615. The funeral will follow at 12:30 PM with Pastor Sherrel Nave officiating. Pallbearers include: Jeremy Lofquest, Greg Deel, Hunter Deel, Patrick Horton, Daniel Hunt and Greg Edmundson. The graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the Lymphoma Research Foundation at www.lymphoma.org or Oak Grove Baptist Church, 396 Oak Grove Rd., Gray, TN 37615.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Phillips family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Phillips family. (423) 282-1521
