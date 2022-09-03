JOHNSON CITY - Karen Gail Greene Miller, 70, of Johnson City, Tennessee, peacefully passed away Wednesday, August 24th, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family. Karen was the daughter of the late Mildred and Gilbert Greene.
Karen was a loving, tender, and caring mother, sister, and doting grandmother. She had a beautiful voice, loved to sing and dance, and had a keen sense of humor that could make anyone laugh – even if it wasn’t intentional. There were no gray skies in her personality, and she exuded that vibrant energy to everyone she met. As a craft-loving, bargain-shopping enthusiast, her hobbies included hunting for spectacular deals at discount stores, Pinteresting idea boards for everyone she knew, mastering the arts of calligraphy and scrapbooking, and canning copious amounts of delicious jams, jellies, and pickles. Karen also loved exploring the beauty of nature and she adventured many hiking and backpacking trips throughout her life. She had a special gift for identifying birds and flowers – she could name a bird solely based off its song and identify every flower and plant she ever encountered. Karen’s greatest accomplishment in life was how fiercely she loved her children and granddaughter. She made sure that anyone she was speaking with knew all about her family and how proud she was about becoming a grandmother. Her selflessness, compassion, and love for life will never be forgotten. She was an endearing mother-figure to many in her life, and her legacy and soul will continue to live on through the people she loved.
Karen's family would like to express their immeasurable gratitude to the teams of Avalon Hospice and Sacred Ground Hospice House, who served her and her family in extraordinary ways during the last few months of Karen's life. In addition, they would like to acknowledge and extend their appreciation to her oncology teams at Tennessee Cancer Specialists and Vanderbilt University Hospital for providing Karen with excellent and compassionate care throughout her treatment.
In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her son Matthew N. Miller. Survivors include two children, Neil (Chelsea) Miller and Leia (James) Novak, granddaughter Keira Novak, three sisters Sharon Hotchkiss, Marsha Coggins, and Marian (Don) Lewis, two brothers Gary (Linda) Greene and Greg Greene, three nephews Jered (Sandy) Lance, Jeremy (Kristi) Lance, and Andrew (Laura) Lewis, three nieces Holly (Wade) Falin, Carlie (Corey) Mullen, Linde (Maggie) Barta, and several great nieces and nephews.
Karen’s family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Friday, September 9th, 2022 in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 8 PM with Don Lewis officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 10 AM Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City. Family and friends are requested to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home in Johnson City at 9:15 AM for procession to the cemetery.