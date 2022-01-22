JOHNSON CITY - Karen Ethel Burchfield, 63, Johnson City passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. She was born December 4, 1958 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Kenneth Emory & Zita Shannon Burchfield. She had lived in Tennessee for 15 years. She was a graduate of the Elk Grove High School, Elk Grove Village, Illinois and Studied Accounting/Business at Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Jeannie Albertson.
Survivors include her sisters: Sherry Perry, (Central Community) and Tammy (Scotty) Potter, Hampton. Three Nieces, Two Nephews, several great nieces and nephews. A special friend: Sandy Campbell and her two fur babies: Ben and Sam
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Gerald Holly, Minister officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Franklin Wood Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
