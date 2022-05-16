“In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” John 14: 2-3 KJV
ELIZABETHTON - Karen DeEtte (Petrey) Meadows, age 78, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at NHC Healthcare in Johnson City with her daughter by her side holding her hand. Karen was born in Elizabethton on February 8, 1944, to the late James R. Petrey and China (Greer) Petrey. In addition to her parents, Karen was also preceded in death by her husband of five years, Al Meadows; and a son, Kenneth Michael Sheffield in 2020.
Karen was funny, witty, independent and strong willed. She had worked in several nursing homes as an LPN throughout her life. She had a servant’s heart and a strong work ethic. She made it her life’s work to help those that couldn’t help themselves and enjoyed lifting the spirits of both her patients, her coworkers and anyone that she knew. When her patients would pass away, she would always walk out with them one final time. Karen was a 40-year member of First Christian Church of Elizabethton and loved her church family and the Lord. She enjoyed playing the piano and crocheting but most of all she loved her family and visiting with her grandchildren, whom she adored and was so very proud of. She was truly a light to all that knew her and will be greatly missed.
Karen leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Kim (Richard) Haney of Elizabethton; her son, Kevin (Christie) Sheffield of Knoxville; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Sheffield of Pikeville, KY; her beloved grandchildren, Kaitlyn Haney of Elizabethton, Jake Sheffield of Knoxville, Lindsey (Ian) McKee of Maryville, TN and Chloe Wright of Knoxville; her sister, Roberta (J.C.) Bowers of Elizabethton; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends also survive.
A service to honor and celebrate Karen’s life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Mr. Michael Klaus, minister, officiating. Music will be provided by her granddaughter, Kaitlyn. The family will receive friends between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace prior to the service on Thursday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to First Christian Church, 513 Hattie Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or to Isaiah House 117, Isaiah 117 House
PO Box 842, Elizabethton, TN 37644 in memory of Karen.
The family would like to especially thank the staff of NHC Healthcare of Johnson City for their exceptional care and love shown to Karen and to the family during her illness and Mr. Michael Klaus and three of her special friends, Mary Crawford, Kesha and Peggy.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Karen DeEtte (Petrey) Meadows.