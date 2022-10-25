BLOUNTVILLE - Karen Joan (Pinkston) Barnett, 80, of Blountville, Tennessee, passed away at NHC Healthcare, in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Monday afternoon, October 24, 2022. Karen was born on December 4, 1941, in La Mesa, California, to the late Carmen Dean and Francine Goodman Pinkston.
Karen was a native of California, but she had lived in the Tri-Cities area for the past 54 years. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a nurse, factory worker, retail salesperson, and a homemaker. She enjoyed camping, gardening, and cooking, but above all else, she loved being a wonderful mother and grandmother and taking care of her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Barnett; her son, Robert Lewis Earhardt; and her sister, Diane Malachowski.
Those left behind to cherish Karen’s memory include her four daughters and their spouses Bernia Barnett Nelms and wife Katy, Gail Barnett Agnelly and husband Robert “Tiger” Agnelly, Patricia Diane Barnett Chase, and Margaret Barnett Sigurdaottir and husband Hordur Olafsson; one sister, Patricia Hicks; as well as 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will be honoring Karen’s wishes to be cremated without any formal services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to NHC of Johnson City.