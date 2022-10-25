BLOUNTVILLE - Karen Joan (Pinkston) Barnett, 80, of Blountville, Tennessee, passed away at NHC Healthcare, in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Monday afternoon, October 24, 2022. Karen was born on December 4, 1941, in La Mesa, California, to the late Carmen Dean and Francine Goodman Pinkston.

Karen was a native of California, but she had lived in the Tri-Cities area for the past 54 years. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a nurse, factory worker, retail salesperson, and a homemaker. She enjoyed camping, gardening, and cooking, but above all else, she loved being a wonderful mother and grandmother and taking care of her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Trending Recipe Video