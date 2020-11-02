WATAUGA - Karen Ann Oaks, 53, Watauga, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born in Petaluma, California, and lived her life in Carter County. She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and attended East Tennessee State University. Karen was retired from Lowes of Johnson City. She was preceded in death by her mother: Ruby Grace Malone Oaks and a brother, Keith Oaks.
Survivors include her father: Eugene Oaks. Her Nieces: Mandy Oaks, Suzanne & Brian Whitehead, Her Nephew: Reuben Oaks Her Great Niece: Laura Whitehead, her great nephews: Vincent Whitehead and Mason Oaks.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Clarence Cannon, Minister officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be: Brian Whitehead, Reuben Oaks, Shane Emmert, Benny Emmert , Mandy Oaks and Gary Malone. Honorary Pallbearers will be her church family. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of the Southeastern Retina Association, Oc, The Staff of Life Care Center, Gray and Doctors & Staff of Johnson City Medical Center, Reeves Eye Institute and Dr. Church of Medical Care, PLLC. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Oaks family