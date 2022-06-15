GREENEVILLE – Kaneisha Y. Dabbs age 31 of Greeneville passed away Sunday June 12, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She is survived by 2 daughters Amara Quinn Teague and Amilia Rae Teague, mother Linda Ferguson, father Herbert Coleman, brother LaCarlos Hamilton, grandmother Florice Coleman, several aunts and uncles, cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Mary Ann Dabbs, grandfathers Alexander Coleman and Elbert Dabbs Sr., several aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends from 11-1pm Friday at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service Downtown with a funeral service to follow at 1pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. CC Mills Jr. officiating. Following the services her body will be cremated.