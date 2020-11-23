JONESBOROUGH - Kamay Lee Holder, 61, Jonesborough passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home with his loving wife along with his caregiver, Shana Mallicoat by his side. He was born July 14, 1959 in Johnson City to the late Fred Holder and Maryland Rose Neal Holder of Jonesborough. Kamay was a member of the Cherry Grove Baptist Church. He loved old cars and watching NASCAR. Kamay is now among his family members, father, Fred Holder, brother, Ty Holder; his loving sister, Balissa Holder and along with father-in-law, Clifton “Gene” Edwards.
Those left to cherish his memory includes his loving wife of 39 years, Lori Edwards Holder of the home; his caring supportive little pal, Prince; his mother, Maryland Neal Holder of Jonesborough; brothers, Denno, and Yank; his sister, Trena; many nieces and nephews along with Jill, Ethan, Alma, Tina, J.B., Andy, David and Shana.
Graveside services for Kamay will be conducted at 12:30 PM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the Cherokee Baptist Church Cemetery, 143 Mayberry Road, Jonesborough. Pallbearers will be Mark Ferguson, Mark Pfeiffer, J.B. Pardie, Nathan Coggins, Kenneth Robinette, Denno Holder and Don Moore. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery and to practice CDC Covid-19 Guidelines and please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that monetary contributions be made to the wife to help with final expenses.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Silver Angels Caregiver Team, Shana Mallicoat, Ashley Street and Debbie Khristos and to Amedisys for the care and support they provided.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Holder family. 423-928-2245