JOHNSON CITY - Kaitlyn Victoria Moody, age 26 peacefully went home to heaven after an extended battle with cancer December 4, 2022. She was a native of Washington County, TN. She was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed watching Borderview Christian Church.
Katie loved her family and enjoyed watching scary movies with them. She was a warrior and never quit fighting until the Lord called her home.
Survivors include her mother and father Suzie Lloyd Gambrell, of Johnson City, TN, and Scott Moody (Robin), of Jonesborough, TN, one brother Zackary Moody (Kaeleigh), of Unicoi, TN, three stepsisters; Taylor Pankonie, of Elizabethton, TN, Morgan Wakely (Bob), Johnson City, TN, and Sierra Rankin (Samuel), of Jonesborough, TN, one stepbrother Joshua Gambrell (Tara), of Kingsport, TN, paternal grandmother Barbara Forbes, of Johnson City, TN, a host of cousins that she loved; Ryne Davis (Kayla), Jessica McLaughin (Josh), Ashley Lloyd (Derek) and Emily Bray, aunt Rebecca Bray (John), uncles Doug Lloyd (Angie), and Todd Moody (Kitty), and a special friend Hanna Julian.
Katie was preceded in death by paternal grandfather Jarvis Moody, and maternal grandparents Euel and Emily Lloyd.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 at 7:00PM in the chapel of Morris Baker Funeral Home in Johnson City TN with Pastors Rich Murray and Scott Woodby officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to 5300 Hall at Johnson City Medical Center and Ballad Hospice House.
Henline - Hughes Funeral Home and Morris Baker Funeral Home is serving the Moody family.