ROAN MOUNTAIN - Justus McCoy Brown, 19, of Roan Mountain, TN passed away on April 24, 2023. Justus was the son of Amber Arnett Brown and Robert and Amanda Brown. Justus was the grandson of Charles and Joyce Arnett and Robert and Suzanne Brown. Justus’s Siblings are Robby, Alicia, Bradden and Kaitlynn Brown and cousin Larissa Arnett. Justus leaves behind multiple aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. He graduated from Cloudland High School as Valedictorian. He worked at Worley as a welder. Justus’s passions were farming with his Papaw Charlie and welding.

Justus’s best friends and role models were Charles Arnett and Sam Potter. His close friends are Anthony Woodby, Braden Lacy and Blake Walker. Justus thought the world of Madelynn and Russell Lacy and Lane Woodby. Justus will truly be missed by his loved ones and friends.

