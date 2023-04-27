ROAN MOUNTAIN - Justus McCoy Brown, 19, of Roan Mountain, TN passed away on April 24, 2023. Justus was the son of Amber Arnett Brown and Robert and Amanda Brown. Justus was the grandson of Charles and Joyce Arnett and Robert and Suzanne Brown. Justus’s Siblings are Robby, Alicia, Bradden and Kaitlynn Brown and cousin Larissa Arnett. Justus leaves behind multiple aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. He graduated from Cloudland High School as Valedictorian. He worked at Worley as a welder. Justus’s passions were farming with his Papaw Charlie and welding.
Justus’s best friends and role models were Charles Arnett and Sam Potter. His close friends are Anthony Woodby, Braden Lacy and Blake Walker. Justus thought the world of Madelynn and Russell Lacy and Lane Woodby. Justus will truly be missed by his loved ones and friends.
A Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Donnie Lawson, officiating, Sam Potter, guest speaker and Patty Chrisawn, delivering the eulogy. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. prior to the service. The Graveside Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Tolley Cemetery. Active Pallbearers that are asked to assemble at the Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Sunday are: Braden Lacy, Dustin Smithey, Jacob Townson, Blake Walker, Alex Woodby and Anthony Woodby. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1 pm. Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: