JOHNSON CITY - Justin Wayne Burkett, age 44, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of Morris Wayne Burkett and Pamela Ann Gray Burkett. He was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents, Claude and Irene Gray; paternal grandmother, Louise Burkett; and father-in-law, Leo Laws.
Justin was a graduate of University High School and a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator for Summers Taylor. He loved to fish, loved to laugh and had a kind heart.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Misty Ward Burkett; two children, GracieAnn Burkett and Jackson Burkett; his mother, Pam Burkett; one sister, Ashley Burkett; mother-in-law, Sandra Laws; sister-in-law, Tanya Ward; best friend, Rickey Peters; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask.
