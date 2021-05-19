Jupiter Sara Exodus Journey Queen, aged 4 months and 20 days, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
She was the daughter of Gavin Queen and Anastasia Cardwell.
Jupiter was always happy, and had a presence that could light up any room she was in. Everyone that met her fell in love with her smile instantly.
She loved to jump, loved to eat (especially bananas), got excited for Star Wars and would always smile for anything with enough glitter.
Jupiter was more than a source of joy to those around her, she was a source of wonder. She was powerful, with strong little legs and a tight grip. Her parents will always think of her as a source of light: she warmed the soul, made the world brighter, and made life worth living.
She is preceded in death by her great grandmother, Retha Queen, and great grandfather, Bruce Brown.
In addition to her parents, those left to cherish her memory include: grandparents, Nonna Amber McCune, Pappy Ray Queen, Grandfather Madison Cardwell, and Grandmother Audra McCurry; uncles, Jacob Queen, Gabe Ferren, Zack Queen, Jaxon Heigler and Atticus Cardwell; aunt, Bethany Stout; great grandpa Steve Curtis, great grandma Karen Curtis, Nana Claudia Brown, Mamaw Rayna McCune and Papaw Joe McCune, Mamaw Marie Queen and Papaw Gordon Queen; great uncles, Nick McCune, Brandon Queen and wife Katie; great aunt, Kelly Cardwell; close cousins, Jaden McCune, Avionna Ferren, and Ellie Queen; as well as many more friends and family.
The family of Jupiter Queen will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Brandon Ferren. Burial will be conducted in a private family ceremony.
At the request of the family, those with young children are asked to find childcare for the duration of services if possible.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family.