ERWIN - June Ruth (Wolfe) Masters of Erwin, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2021, at 92 years of age. She was a lovely, giving, strong Christian woman who was raised in Grainger County and lived most of her life in Unicoi County, Tennessee. She went to Carson Newman College for two years, a favorite part of her early years, and then completed her teaching degree at East Tennessee State University (ETSU). She taught first in a one-room schoolhouse and later taught home-bound students.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Eugene Masters and infant son, Marvin Thomas Masters; her parents, William Sherman Wolfe & Mary Harriet (Davidson) Wolfe, as well as her special aunt and uncle who were also like parents, Zilpha (Davidson) Cabbage & Hubert Cabbage. Others who also preceded include her brothers, Sam Wilson Wolfe, Cecil Rue Wolfe, and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Many will miss her and her warm smile including her sister Mamie Joyce Odom, special sister-in-law Rosella Wolfe, and many treasured nieces and nephews; her devoted daughter, Beverly Ruth (Masters) Ayers & husband, Timothy, son Andy Gene Masters; three grandchildren: Landon Ayers & wife Rachel (Willis), Lindsey (Ayers) Hampton & husband, Joshua, and Joseph “Joey” Ayers; three sweet great-grandchildren, Zoey & Korbin Hampton, and Eli Thomas Ayers, who were blessed to know and love her. Also, many friends and family both near and far. Special thanks to the Center on Aging & Health staff in Erwin —Thank you for stepping in when others had to distance and for loving her like family.
Her life was devoted to her family and helping others. All those who knew her, loved her. Memories of her will live on through stories of her life, putting her family first, teaching school, her love for children & church, her amazing fried chicken, her sweet hand-written letters, and the way she could clean and cook the fresh catch of the day better than anyone.
We are sad to say goodbye but celebrate the time we shared with her. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will not be a traditional receiving of friends. Instead, friends may come by the Robert Ledford Funeral Home in Erwin between 2-5pm on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 to view and sign the guest book. A graveside service will take place at 3:30pm at the Mill Creek Cemetery on Thursday, January 14, 2021. All those attending are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing to protect and respect others.
