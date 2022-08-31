I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Phil 4:19
June Moore Barrett, born in Cookeville, TN, was welcomed into heaven as God’s good and faithful Servant, after an ongoing battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma and heart failure. She was the beloved wife of Steve Barrett, a cherished mother, and a lifelong friend to many.
June, a prodigious, nationally recognized woman of determination and grace, was preceded in death by her parents, J. Albert and Anna Wright Moore, a sister and brother-in-law. June is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years Steve Barrett, daughter Dana Ford Orfinger and son-in-law David Orfinger of Palm Beach, Florida; daughter Lori Beth Ford of Limestone, Tennessee; step-daughter Andrea Bridger and husband Mac Bridger of Pinehurst, NC.
It was evident, even as a child, that June was a high achiever and willed extraordinary effort toward goals. She believed, with God’s help, she could overcome any obstacles to reach her goal. After multiple awards in studies and activities, at 16 she won her first national award for her 4H project. Even at that early age, she believed “…. My life is a little light to glow, a little flame to burn bright wherever He might lead.”
June earned a BS degree from TN Technological University and graduate studies at Western Kentucky University. Her careers spanned social work, home economics teacher, nutritionist, realtor, property developer and builder. She expressed her art talent through paintings shared with friends along with many varied hobbies.
June and her husband Steve’s life direction shifted dramatically following their 14-year-old daughter Lori’s tragic car accident in 1981. Lori’s survival was miraculous but left her partially paralyzed and brain damaged. In caring for Lori, it became evident of the underserved and critical need for rehabilitative care and vocational training for victims of traumatic brain injury. With tireless vigor in the midst of June’s crippling disease, together they established the first Crumley House, a day-care center with rehabilitative programs, serving the brain-injured in the eight county East Tennessee region.
In 1997, a donation of 15 acres of farm land in Limestone, TN continued the development of June’s dream of a state-of-the art rehabilitation center for those who, through accidents, health crisis, or violence, found themselves unable to function without extensive care. Today the multi-million-dollar Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center provides a bevy of services and care to restore dignity and possibility to those struggling to feel able and useful after a life-altering event. June’s goal was both to meet the needs of the client who is able through effort and support to become a productive member of his community, as well as providing residential and day care for those unable to live independently.
Through June’s efforts to energize community and state support, raise funds, develop a committed staff of professionals and volunteers, and create innovative programming the Crumley TBI Rehabilitation Center is today internationally recognized for its outstanding programs and palliative care. Thousands have been served through cognitive, speech, physical and occupational training thanks to June’s unwavering faith that God would bring good from their family’s personal tragedy. Knowing the struggle to find hope in the midst of such hurt, June wrote the book, Lori’s Miracle in 2011 to encourage families like hers struggling to trust God in their heart-breaking crises.
June has served on both the Tennessee Governor’s Vocational Rehabilitation Advisory Board for 9 years and the TN for Traumatic Brain Injury Advisory Board for 12 years. She has spoken in seminars, conferences, state legislature and churches, as well as promoted the critical problem and opportunity to serve on radio and television across multiple states. It is a tribute to June’s unwavering enthusiasm and her husband’s support that multiple traumatic brain-injured have found meaning and social outlets.
June’s tireless efforts to care for an underserved population group and their families have been acknowledged by 23 multiple local, state, and national awards.
The family request that memorial contributions, in-lieu-of flowers, be made in June’s name to the Lori Ford Scholarship Fund which awards scholarships to TBI in need at the Crumley House. Checks can be sent to the Crumley TBI Rehabilitation Center, 300 Urbana Road, Limestone, TN 37681.
June’s struggle with her health for the past few months has been softened by the friendship and loving care of Connie Story. At the end, her battle was further lightened by the additional compassionate care of Sherri Pollock. These two ladies are true angels.
A Celebration of Life Service for June Moore Barrett will be conducted at 11 am Friday, September 2, 2022, at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church with Dave Johnston officiating. A private inurnment service will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.