June M. Blackburn entered into Christ’s eternal peace on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Johnnie June Meredith Blackburn was born March 7, 1922, to the Reverend John T. and Olevia Holly Meredith in Watauga, TN. She grew up in Michigan and Ontario, Canada. She attended Milligan College, where she met Joe A. Blackburn, Jr. They were married by her father in the family home on August 18, 1942. During the war she taught school in Victoria, VA, returning in the summers to complete her B.A. from ETSU. After three years teaching in Victoria, she taught in Johnson City at Columbus Powell and Keystone before retiring to become a homemaker.
An active member of First Christian Church since 1943, she was a charter member of the Mr. and Mrs. Sunday School Class, leading a number of church circles devoted to Bible study and missionary support. She served as President of the Gay Spaders Garden Club, and was a member of the J.C. Country Club and the Casada Dance Club. She enjoyed golf, her many bridge clubs, and collecting elephant paintings and figurines.
Most of all she enjoyed being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was accomplished in quilting, knitting, needlepoint, and cross stitch, and lovingly provided her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with a treasure trove of quilts, baby blankets, and Christmas stockings.
She was a generous supporter of Doe River Gorge Christian Camp, Milligan College, Emmanuel Christian Seminary, and The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald.
Preceded in death by her parents, sister Dorothy Edna; brothers Thomas Glenn, Harold Marvin, Edgar Keith Meredith; and and husband of 59 years, Joe.
Survived by sons John Meredith Blackburn (Lynn) of Knoxville, Jeffrey Joe Blackburn (Debbie) of Johnson City; sister, Marjorie Luc of Johnson City, and numerous nieces and nephews; special ‘daughter’ Anne Henson McKinney of Johnson City; life-long friend Nancy Worley; six grandchildren: Amy Blackburn (Selin Caglar), Kate Hoppin (Tim), Julia Stone (Patrick) of Decatur, GA; Meredith Blackburn (Nick Berg) of Asheville, NC, Steven Blackburn (Allison) of Jonesborough, and Sarah Smith (Jake) of Knoxville; great-grand children Charlotte June, Owen Andrew, and Leo Walter Hoppin; Nora Lynn and Colin Michael Stone; Luke Bedros Caglar and John Armond Caglar Blackburn of Decatur; Jeffrey Finn, Johnnie June, and Willa Beatrice Blackburn of Jonesborough; Bennett Louise Smith of Knoxville, and Tenley Dallas Smith expected in April.
The family will receive friends at Appalachian Funeral Home on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. with service to follow, conducted by Dr. Eugene Wigginton and Palma Bennett, Ministers. Burial will be private at Monte Vista Memorial Gardens. Active Pall Bearers: Steven Blackburn, Alan Luc, Tim Hoppin, Nick Berg, Patrick Stone, Jake Smith, Pat Rowan, Tony Seaton. Honorary Pall Bearers: Wayne Stagg and Charles Steagall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Doe River Ministries, Box 791 Elizabethton, TN 37644-0791; Emmanuel School of Religion, One Walker Drive, Johnson City, TN 37601; Milligan College (ALM Scholarship) Box 750, Milligan College, TN 37682-0750.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601
(928-6111)