JOHNSON CITY - June Louise Pollock, 98, Johnson City, went to be with the Lord Monday, November 1, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
June was born in Lincoln County, West Virginia to the late Cecil and Grace Humphrey Hale.
June was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker. She could always be found in the kitchen where she enjoyed cooking and baking.
June was a member of First Christian Church and the Bridgebuilder’s Class for over 20 years.
In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by: her husband, Benjamin Pollock; and her son, Stephen Pollock.
Survivors include: her daughters, Nancy (Ralph) Haga and Melissa (Mark) Luchini; her son, David (Sherry) Pollock; her seven grandchildren, Mark Haga, Stephanie Haga, Beth Pollock Norwood, Ben Pollock, Katheryn Bowers, Matthew Pollock, and Emily Maupin; as well as her fourteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A special recognition to her dear friends Alpha Bridger and Madge Greene; as well as a special “thank you” to Kathy, Linda, and Susan for treating June like their own.
A service for June will be held at 2pm on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to be meet at the Annex by 1:50pm. Minister Mark Haga will conduct the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you bake and send brownies to someone you love in honor of June.
