ERWIN - June Lee Johnson Dills, age 94, Erwin, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Center on Aging. She was a native of Mitchell County, North Carolina and a daughter of the late Fred Jay Johnson and Lucy Sparks Johnson. June lived most of her life in Erwin.
She was a member of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church. June worked at Southern Pottery for several years until the pottery’s closing. She also worked at Brown’s Hardware and was an Operator at Hoover Ball Bearing for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James S. Dills in 1984; three brothers: Stewart Johnson, Brown M. Johnson and Charles “Ed” Johnson.
Survivors include one brother, Doug Johnson (Laraine), Erwin; two sisters: Barbara Tapp, Erwin and Shirley Stephenson, Nashville; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30 PM on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pastor Terry Richardson will officiate. Music will be provided by Allan Foster. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 PM on Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Dills family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
