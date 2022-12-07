HOUSTON, TX - June Hale Clark, age 95, formerly of Johnson City, Tennessee, went home to Glory on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Houston, Texas.

June was a native of Morristown, Tennessee and had lived in Johnson City since 1987. She was a daughter of the late George Lafayette Hale, Sr. and Selma Susong Hale. June’s father died when she was 12 years old. Mrs. Selma Hale raised Vernon, Sara Pat, Harriet, June, and George Jr. on her own on the farm they called Solitude, on Fish Hatchery Road.

