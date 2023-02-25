JONESBOROUGH - June Hallyburton Huddleston of Jonesborough, Tennessee peacefully passed away at the age of 99 on January 30, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, June was raised in Atlanta, Georgia as the eldest of three siblings.
June began her college education at Mars Hill College, where she met the love of her life, Sam W. Huddleston III, in freshman English class. She completed her Bachelor of Arts in English from the Women’s College of the University of North Carolina (now UNCG). She married Sam and moved to Nashville where she earned her Master of Arts in Education from George Peabody College for Teachers and taught English at the Bailey School in Nashville. In 1956 she moved with Sam from Nashville to Johnson City, where Sam began his career as an Orthopedic Surgeon, and where they raised their three children.
The melody of June’s musical life began in kindergarten when she began to play songs by ear on the piano. Once her children reached school age, June enrolled at ETSU, where she took many courses offered in the Music Department’s curriculum. Her lifelong love of music was expressed over the years through playing the piano at home for her family, for galas, and for special events, such as playing the organ at local churches. June served on the Board of Directors for the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra, and as its Chair for three terms. She also served on the Board of Directors for the American Symphony Orchestra.
June was an avid reader, was passionate about politics, and loved her community. She was elected to the Johnson City Charter Commission in the early 1990’s. June was an active member of The Washington-Unicoi-Johnson County Medical Alliance and the Mountain View Garden Club of Johnson City. She loved playing bridge and was a member of multiple bridge groups. Her faith in Christ was very important to her, and she taught youth Sunday school classes for many years.
June considered being a wife to her husband and mother to their children as the most important accomplishments in her life. She also deeply loved her grandchildren and shared her wisdom with them over the years. She is survived by her three children, Donnan C. Huddleston, Dr. Sam W. Huddleston IV, his wife Peggy; Dr. Tom L. Huddleston, and his wife Cecile. She is also survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Dr. Sam W. Huddleston V, and his wife Ekin and their daughters, Olivia, and Leyla; Haynes T. Huddleston, and his wife Delani; Lauren H. Henschen and her husband Marcus; Alex Huddleston, and his wife Brooke; Thomas L. Huddleston, Jr., and Stewart A. Huddleston.
Her smile, her wisdom, and her strength of character will always be remembered by those of us who have loved her. Hers was a long, well-lived life in service to her family and others.
The Huddleston family would like to thank Dr. Rachel Monderer for her excellent medical care of June. We also thank Terri Irick for her loving assistance, and Amedisys Home Health hospice services for helping to make it possible for June to remain at home during her last days.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City. The Huddleston family will receive friends that afternoon from 1:00 to 2:30 pm with a service to follow at 2:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to have donations sent to one of the following: Brother’s Keeper, P.O. Box 4101, Johnson City, TN 37602, (www.BrothersKeeperTN.org); or Johnson City Symphony Orchestra, 1907 N. Roan St., Ste. 403, Johnson City, TN 37601, (www.jcsymphony.com).
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Huddleston family. (423) 610-7171