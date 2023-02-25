JONESBOROUGH - June Hallyburton Huddleston of Jonesborough, Tennessee peacefully passed away at the age of 99 on January 30, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, June was raised in Atlanta, Georgia as the eldest of three siblings.

June began her college education at Mars Hill College, where she met the love of her life, Sam W. Huddleston III, in freshman English class. She completed her Bachelor of Arts in English from the Women’s College of the University of North Carolina (now UNCG). She married Sam and moved to Nashville where she earned her Master of Arts in Education from George Peabody College for Teachers and taught English at the Bailey School in Nashville. In 1956 she moved with Sam from Nashville to Johnson City, where Sam began his career as an Orthopedic Surgeon, and where they raised their three children.

