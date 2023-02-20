HAMPTON - June Elizabeth Nave, 90, Hampton, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was born July 5, 1932 to the late Nathan & Georgia Edwards Street. June was a graduate of Hampton High School. She was employed for several years at North Electric ITT. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Luther Paul Nave, Sr., a daughter: Cheryl Nave, one sister: Naomi Williams and a special friend: Lee Laws. Prior to her illness she attended Beck Mountain Baptist Church. She loved to read her Bible.

Survivors include her son: Luther Paul Nave, Jr., Hampton; a granddaughter: Ashley Brooke Nave, Hampton; one sister: Marie Kemp, Baltimore, Maryland; one niece: Sandra Lebrun; two great-nephews: Michael and Johnny Lebrun, and her cats: Kitty Love and CoCo.

