HAMPTON - June Elizabeth Nave, 90, Hampton, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was born July 5, 1932 to the late Nathan & Georgia Edwards Street. June was a graduate of Hampton High School. She was employed for several years at North Electric ITT. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Luther Paul Nave, Sr., a daughter: Cheryl Nave, one sister: Naomi Williams and a special friend: Lee Laws. Prior to her illness she attended Beck Mountain Baptist Church. She loved to read her Bible.
Survivors include her son: Luther Paul Nave, Jr., Hampton; a granddaughter: Ashley Brooke Nave, Hampton; one sister: Marie Kemp, Baltimore, Maryland; one niece: Sandra Lebrun; two great-nephews: Michael and Johnny Lebrun, and her cats: Kitty Love and CoCo.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Jeremy Burleson officiating. Active pallbearers will be Mikie Wells, Matthew Adcock, Mark Davenport, Mike Nash, Wayne Humphrey and Rick Bowers. The family would like to express a special thank you to Ed McNeil, Bill Cole and Mandy Carroll of the Carter County Rescue Squad, Deputy Butler of the Carter County Sheriff Department and the staff of the 2800 Wing, Johnson City Medical Center including nurse practitioner Rachelle Carroll. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
