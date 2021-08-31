ELIZABETHTON - June Elizabeth Hood Taylor, 93, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home following an extended illness. She was born September 5, 1927 in Appalachia, Virginia to the late Andrew Jackson “AJ” Hood, Sr. & Margaret Louise Wright Hood. She had lived in Elizabethton since 1941. She was a 1946 graduate of Elizabethton High School. June retired from the Raytheon Corporation. Prior to that she was employed at the Beaunit Fibers Corporation, Elizabethton. She was a member of Big Springs Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Howard M. “Shorty” Taylor who passed away October 11, 1993, by a son: David Hood Taylor who passed away December 1999, by two brothers: Leon & Andy Hood and a sister: Anna Sue Jones.
Survivors include her son & daughter in-law: Lynn & Sandra Taylor, One Grandson: Justin Taylor. One Brother & Sister-in-Law: Gayle & Jobelle Hood, Elizabethton. One Sister & Brother-in-Law: Kay & Ed Humphries, Lyman, South Carolina. Several Nieces & Nephews. Three Sisters-in-Law: Ivadee Taylor, Jackie Taylor and Ruth Hood.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Glen Layfield, Minister officiating. Interment will follow. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday morning. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Judy & Victor Deloach and the Staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home and the staff of Caris Hospice for the excellent care she received during her stay there. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 2:50 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Big Springs Church of Christ. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Taylor family