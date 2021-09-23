JOHNSON CITY - June Dulaney Tilson, age 95, Johnson City, died Monday, September 20, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born June 25, 1926 and was a native of Blountville, TN. June was the daughter of the late John N. and Dora Agee Folkner. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church.
June was a homemaker who was devoted to her family and welcomed many into her home to reside. Survivors include 9 children: Daniel Tilson, Celina, TN; Virginia Bowman, Johnson City, TN; Patricia Bowman, Lexington, TN; Jonny Tilson, O’Fallon, IL; Judy Graybeal, Maryville, TN; Gerald Tilson, Jefferson City, TN; David Tilson, Johnson City, TN; Barbara Tilson, Johnson City, TN; Nina DePriest, Jonesborough, TN; 28 grandchildren; 57+ great grandchildren; 52 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Bruce Tilson, and a son, James Allen Tilson; two sisters and one brother.
Services for Mrs. Tilson will be conducted at 8:30 AM, Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, TN, with Pastor David Chandler officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN, 37604, is honored to serve the Tilson family.