ELIZABETHTON - June Collins, age 89, of Elizabethton went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. June was born in Carter County, TN to the late Luther and Irene Miller Collins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother; Bill Collins and brother-in-law, Tyler Welch.
June Collins was a woman of the Baptist faith who loved to shop, travel and spend time with her daughter and granddaughter. She was a graduate of Hampton High School and attended ETSU and Steed College. June made a career as a Legal Secretary for Duggar-Cole Attorney for forty five years.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Carolyn Pilkton and husband Dean of Elizabethton; granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Pilkton, sister, Jane Welch, nephews, Joshua Todd Welch and Antony Steven Collins; a great niece, Alli Nave; special friend, Charlotte Montgomery; caregiver, Wanda Hyder.
A service to honor the life of June Collins will be conducted at 6:30 PM on Jan. 22, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home-Elizabethton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 PM until the time of service in the funeral home chapel.
The graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 1:15 PM on Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family of June Collins would like to extend a special thank you to the Nurses and Staff of Hospice House-Bristol and especially Dr. Jonathan Bremer for all the exceptional care during this difficult time.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the American Cancer Society, 861 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.