Julie Rose Muse, beloved sister, aunt and friend passed away from this life on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her residence after several years of declining health.
She was born to J.C. Muse Jr. and Grace Archer Muse April 14, 1958, in Mountain City, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Jody and Archer Muse.
After graduating from Johnson County High School in 1976, where she excelled on the inaugural tennis team, she began work at Kingsport Dental Lab. Julie worked for her uncles, Kenneth and Fred Archer, learning the industry from them. She took pride in providing high quality dental prosthetics for many regional dentists. After many years of working, she became the sole owner of Kingsport Dental Lab.
Julie enjoyed watching a variety of sports on TV, especially tennis and the Lady Vols. Julie had a heart of gold and was extremely generous to her family, friends and employees throughout her life. She was especially proud of her nieces and nephews and was always urging them on to success. Julie loved her family and friends fiercely and enjoyed her time with them.
She is survived by sisters, Margaret Briscoe (Jack) of Memphis and Luanne Hoilman (Danny) of Johnson City; sister in law, Judy (Mike) of Kingsport; nieces: Grace McKinney (Craig) of Los Angeles, Sage Magid (Aaron) of Elkridge, Lindsey Gastright (Andrew) of St. Petersburg; nephews: Allan Muse (Evee) of Kingsport, Paul Hoilman (Emma) of Johnson City, Scott Hoilman of Johnson City; great nieces: Rainie and Lizzie Hunter, Callie Muse, Adar Briscoe-Magid, Kathryn Hoilman (her “precious”); great nephews: Bruce Hunter and Westin Gastright.
Julie helped and touched many people with her thoughtfulness and will be missed tremendously!
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 PM, Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery, Mountain City, Tennessee, with Minister Tim Hall officiating.