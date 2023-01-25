JOHNSON CITY - Julie Moseley, 64, of Johnson City, passed away Monday morning January 23, 2023, in the Johnson City Medical Center after suffering a massive heart attack while walking her sweet dog Odin.
Julie was the daughter of the late Jeannene and Bernard Moseley.
She is survived by her brother, Bernie Moseley and David Meredith, as well as beloved cousins Mark and Sandra Moseley of Virginia, Pat Moseley of South Carolina and other loving cousins in Georgia and Florida.
Julie received a degree in Technical Theatre from Florida Atlantic University and spent many years in NYC. Julie had a calling into the medical field and received her degree as Doctor of Acupuncture at the New York Graduate College of Oriental Medicine. She practiced her craft at her office in Johnson City at Healing Journeys. She will be missed and remembered by her clients, as she referred to them as her “Villagers”.
There will be a Celebration of Life at her home at 116 E. Unaka Avenue in Johnson City on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 PM.
Requests for any Memorial Contributions should be made in her honor to the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.
