Julianne Martin, 54, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Franklin Woods hospital in Johnson City, TN.
Julianne was born in Huntsville, Alabama, and grew up in Elizabethton. She graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1985, proudly playing in the Betsy Band for four years. She attended Northeast State Community College.
Julianne grew up in the First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton and found a church home in Johnson City at Grace Fellowship. From childhood Julie had a beautiful voice and as an adult loved to sing karaoke, especially with her friends.Julianne is survived by her two sons, Travis and Jason Marshall; her parents, John and Carolyn Martin; her brother, John Martin Jr., his wife, Tina, and their two daughters, Michelle and Katherine.
There will be a private interment in Gadsden, Alabama at Forrest Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial gifts be sent to Grace Fellowship Church, 2314 S. Greenwood Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Martin family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., is serving the family. (423) 282-1521