JOHNSON CITY - Julia Ruth Marshall Taylor, 92, of Johnson City, passed away during the early morning hours of Thursday, December 2, 2021. She was born on March 23, 1929 to the late Paul and Lectra Snapp Marshall.
Ruth was a woman of faith and was a charter member of Clark Street Baptist Church. She retired from Texas Instruments. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, and talking to people. Ruth was a loving mother, wife, sister, and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Harry Vance Taylor; her brothers Donald J. Marshall and Jack P. Marshall; her sister Florence M. Warrick; her brothers-in-law Harold W. Warrick and Paul F. Russell, Jr.; and her sisters-in-law Ann Marshall and Marie Marshall.
Ruth is survived by her loving daughter Deborah T. Cox and her husband Richard; her sister-in-law Joan T. Russell; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 10 AM until 11 AM at Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark Street, Johnson City, TN 37604. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 AM with Pastor Mike Anglin officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the East Lawn Cemetery, 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport TN 37664, in the Garden of the Apostles.
The family would like to thank Clark Street Baptist Church, family, and friends for their visits, phone calls, and cards. The family would also like to thank the 2000 Unit at Franklin Woods Hospital as well as Dr. Rachel Monderer for their compassionate care of Ruth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark Street, Johnson City TN 37604-4442.
Memories and condolences to the Taylor family may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
This obituary was lovingly written by Ruth’s family.