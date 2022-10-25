JOHNSON CITY - Julia Pate Baldau, 100, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Julia was born on December 26, 1921, in Hawkinsville, Georgia, to her loving parents Robert Oscar Pate Jr. and Julia Fletcher Coney.
Julia graduated from Hawkinsville High School in 1939. She graduated from Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia, where she was a superlative senior. She served as President of the Student Government Association in her senior year and was elected Miss Wesleyan for 1943.
Julia was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City, Tennessee, a proud member of The Ann Robertson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, The Monday Club, The Bridge Club, The Garden Club, and the Church Sewing Club.
Along with her parents, Julia is preceded in death by: her loving husband of 43 years, James Francis Baldau; and her son, John Edward Baldau.
Those left to cherish her memory include: one sister, Caryn Lanier; five children, Margaret (Robert) Asiello, Marianne Watson, Eileen Kimes, Robert J. Baldau, and Gustave R. Baldau; twelve grandchildren, Robin Crump, Douglas Asiello, Nils Watson, Sanders Watson, Willie Watson, Pate Sherman, Caroline Henson, Robert Baldau, Patrick Baldau, Bridget Baldau, Jonathan Baldau, and April Whitson; seventeen great-grandchildren, Athey Crump, Maggie Crump, Julia Asiello, Christian Asiello, Ryan Asiello, Payton Watson, Avery Watson, Ashling Watson, Marlie Watson, Everley Watson, Nile Sherman, Liv Sherman, Finn Sherman, John Henson, Margaret Henson, Isaac Baldau, and Emma Baldau.
A visitation is scheduled for 12:00pm to 1:00pm on Friday, October 28, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City, Tennessee, followed by a funeral mass for Julia beginning at 1:00pm.
A committal service will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are requested to arrive by 2:50pm.