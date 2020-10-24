JOHNSON CITY - Julia Mae DePero Clark, 92, of Johnson City, passed away the early morning of Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Julia was born March 3, 1928, in Johnson City, TN, to Anna Mae DePero and Martin DePero. She graduated in 1946 from Jonesboro High School, where she was one of the first cheerleaders for the school. She was married September 3, 1947 to Greeley Lacy Clark. They built their home together on Edgewood Dr in Johnson City in 1955, where her family made fond memories for the next 60+ years.
Julia retired from Western Union Telegraph Company after a 28 year career. During that time, she worked the press box for dignitaries visiting east TN, including meeting Presidents Kennedy and Nixon. As part of her job there, she taught technology classes to businesses and made personal connections throughout east TN and southern VA. She worked for Clifford Maxwell Photography from 1968-72 as assistant, receptionist and bookkeeper. From 1972 to 1976, she worked as a legal secretary for Jerry Jones. She attended First Christian Church, where she was Treasurer of the Women’s Council and Mr. & Mrs. Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Legal Secretaries Association.
Julia is survived by one daughter, Renee Clark Sherer and husband Charles, of St. Mary’s, GA; two grandsons, Brian Lacy Johnson and wife Amanda, of Asheville, NC, and Tyler Lansden Johnson and wife Mary, of Chapel Hill, NC; four great-grandchildren, Asher, Clara, Sarah, and Ethan; several loving nieces and nephews with whom she enjoyed regular visits.
Julia is preceded in death by her husband Greeley; father Martin DePero; mother Anna Mae Reams; brother Bobby Reams; and sister Barbara Jilton.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to caregiver Debbie Haun and all of the wonderful caregivers at Cornerstone Village, who treated her like family.
The family will hold a private graveside service.
