JOHNSON CITY - Julia K. Taylor, 75, Johnson City, was reunited with her Lord and husband, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Julia was a native of Johnson City and a daughter of the late William and Pansy McFall Vanover.
Julia was a member of New Harvest Missionary Baptist Church. She was a Godly woman and her faith was very import to her.
In addition to her parents Julia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Pastor James Britton Taylor, Jr., her son, Rocky Taylor, and several siblings.
Survivors include her son, Zebulon Tyson Taylor of Brooklyn, NY; granddaughter, Sarah Norton and husband Joshua of Jonesborough; great grandchildren, Darian and Reagan Norton; sisters, Betty Joe Vanover and Phillis Vanover; lifelong family friends, Darrell and Karen Nelson of Gray.
The graveside service will be held Monday, June 6, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in Mountain Home National Cemetery, with Brother Butch Abbett, officiating. Pallbearers will be chosen from friends and family. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 P.M.
