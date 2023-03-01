JOHNSON CITY - Julia Belva Carder, age 86, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with her and Savior, and her beloved “James” from the Johnson City Medical Center, with her family by her side on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Belva was married to James Stanford Carder, who predeceased her on March 10, 2020. They were married for 63 years. She was a native of Washington County, Tennessee, and a daughter of the late Coy and Stella Davis. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by a brother, Ronald Davis.

