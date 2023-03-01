JOHNSON CITY - Julia Belva Carder, age 86, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with her and Savior, and her beloved “James” from the Johnson City Medical Center, with her family by her side on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Belva was married to James Stanford Carder, who predeceased her on March 10, 2020. They were married for 63 years. She was a native of Washington County, Tennessee, and a daughter of the late Coy and Stella Davis. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by a brother, Ronald Davis.
She is survived by a son, Douglas James Carder and wife, Amanda Carder, of South Carolina. She is also survived by grandsons, Josh A. Carder, Aaron Carder and wife, Sabrina Carder, of Johnson City, and Iain Carder, of South Carolina; granddaughters, Lindsie Carder Graham and husband, Ryan Graham, and Torrie Carder of South Carolina; great granddaughters, Caroline Carder and Mia Carder, and one great grandson, Weston Graham.
She is also survived by two brothers, Deadrick Davis and J.C. Davis of Jonesborough; five sisters, Lois Legg, Pearl Williams and husband, Steve Williams, and Virginia Sparks, of Jonesborough; Wilma Oliver of Flag Pond, Geraldine Briggs and husband, Ronald Briggs, of Gray. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
She was an active and dedicated member of Antioch Baptist Church in Johnson City for 40 years. She was employed by Home Beneficial Life Insurance Company, Johnson City Medical Center, and a sewing factory in her younger years. Belva was a kind, loving person who was loved by her family and friends, who will miss her and grieve her passing. She enjoyed working in her house, making sure everything was clean and to her liking; and taking her family out to eat or making something to eat at home. She kept busy decorating her house, planting flowers, and making her yard beautiful.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm at Morris-Baker Funeral Home on Saturday, March 4, 2023. A funeral will immediately follow at 1:30 pm, with Pastor Pete Tackett of Antioch Baptist Church officiating. Entombment will follow at 3:00 pm at Happy Valley Memorial Park (2708 Elizabethton Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601) in the Mausoleum of Peace.