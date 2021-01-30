JONESBOROUGH - Judy Smith Jones, age 78 of Jonesborough, TN died January 27, 2021 in Johnson City, TN. She was born April 30, 1942 the daughter of the late Charlie and Mattie Smith. Ms. Judy retired as a secretary. She was a faithful member of the Oakland Avenue Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister; Brenda Byard.
She is survived by her loving family, son; Tim Jones, Atlantic Beach, FL, daughter; Beth Brown (Nick), Jonesborough, TN, grandsons; Logan and Jacob Brown, Jonesborough, TN, niece; Candi Seay of Dover, TN and Brent Byard of Clarksville, TN.
There will be a graveside service February 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Joiner’s Chapel Church of Christ Cemetery, Cadiz, KY with Rev. Gary Puryear officiating. Those honoring her as pallbearers are Logan Brown, Jacob Brown, Anthony Turner, Gary Wallace, Brent Byard and Patrick Seay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ms. Judy Jones to the Western Kentucky Youth Camp, C/O Treasure, 301 Youth Camp Rd, Marion, KY 42064.
Those attending the service are requested to wear face mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, TN. Online condolences may be made at anglinfuneralhome.com