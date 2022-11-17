ELIZABETHTON - Judy S. Blevins, age 76, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. Judy was born September 24, 1946 in Benton County, Tennessee. She graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1964. She was an X-Ray technician until 1972 when she left to become a full-time mom. Judy was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She loved to quilt, loved to read, go to the beach and work in her flowers.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents Coy and Aster Stagner, sister-in-law Ann Stagner and niece Amy Stagner.
Survivors include her loving husband Bob of 55 years, son Jason and his wife Julie Blevins, grandsons Matthew and Bradley Blevins; brother Jim Stagner, niece Jan Mominee, great-nephew Eric Stagner; her in-laws Ken and Linda Nidiffer and Tommy & Ruth Blevins.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Travis Biller and Pastor Brent Nidiffer officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be Jason Blevins, Matthew Blevins, Bradley Blevins, Mike Tadlock, Danny Holmes, Travis Nidiffer, and Eric Stagner. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of ICU, Johnson City Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Blevins family.