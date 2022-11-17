ELIZABETHTON - Judy S. Blevins, age 76, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. Judy was born September 24, 1946 in Benton County, Tennessee. She graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1964. She was an X-Ray technician until 1972 when she left to become a full-time mom. Judy was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She loved to quilt, loved to read, go to the beach and work in her flowers.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents Coy and Aster Stagner, sister-in-law Ann Stagner and niece Amy Stagner.

