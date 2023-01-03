Homesick for her heavenly eternal home, Judy S. Barnett told her divine visitor, “Yes, this time I’m ready to go with you.” On the afternoon of December 31, 2022, she saw the lights and heard the joyous sacred singing of a new song and took heavenly flight knowing the pleasures were hers in that land never before seen, entering the home of eternal peace and glory prepared for her by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with a grand reunion of the loved ones that had gone on before. Born on January 20, 1951, Judy was the last surviving child of Ray and Juanita Street. Although all her siblings were half-brothers & half-sister, she cherished and loved them all, Brown, Jimmy, Frank, Herman, Mac, and Virgie whom all, along with her parents and great special friend Joan had gone on to their heavenly reward. She a worked as an LPN but was especially fond of her time as a case worker for the American Red Cross while living in England. Her eye for color and creative talent was evident in her passion for art and painting and participated in several art exhibitions with the local art league. Even though she had no children, she had a mother’s love that she lavished on all the children that came into her life, especially working in Vacation Bible School and the nursery as a member of Southwestern Baptist Church. The Lord blessed her and her husband, James Allen Barnett, with almost 52 years of holy matrimony, during which time she was a military wife for 20 years enjoying traveling in the States and in Europe with many exciting adventures and making new friends everywhere. Not only is Allen, the love of her life, left to reflect on her sweet spirit and smile so are many nieces, nephews, and cousins notably, Theresa, Martin (Bobbie), Carolyn (Jay), Troy, Kathy (Lester), Mitzi, Christy, Mike (Judy), Laura, Leslie, Darrell, with sisters-in-law Diane and Linda, her church family, brother-in-law Robin Barnett with wife Vickie and Judy’s precious fur-babies Sissie and Ellie, all of whom she loved. Judy especially treasured her lifelong friend, Brenda Buck (Arthur), who was more of a sister and was always there in the good times and difficult ones as well. She considered her special across-the-pond friend, Beryl Wahl, as a sister too, enjoying her loving encouragement and keeping her abreast of the royals and all the goings-on. Her home health nurse for twelve years, Kristi Harrell, held a loved place in Judy’s heart for her never-ceasing, kind and compassionate care. She was privileged and grateful for the loving care she received from her health care family like Michelle, Dr. Williams and nurse Loren, Dr. Diebold, Dr. Missick, Dr. Garcia, the many nurses and staff in the Johnson City hospitals, and notably the heartfelt compassionate care of the staff on stations one and four of NHC Johnson City.
Yes, her longing is over, for she has attained her sweet heavenly home.