ELIZABETHTON - Judy Raye Turnmire Haley, 74, Elizabethton passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Cranberry House, in Newland, NC. A native of Lenoir, NC, she was the daughter of the late Charles Ray and Dee Land Turnmire. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Steve Turnmire.
She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and the University of Tennessee. She taught music and special education in the Elizabethton City School System before retiring.
Judy was a member of the Saint Columba Episcopal Church, Bristol, TN. She was the organist for the Episcopal Church for 40 years, serving the last 20 years as organist and choirmaster at Saint Columba.
Judy is survived by two sisters, Linda Nell Bowers (Leonard) and Libby Ann Younce (David) of Elizabethton; three nieces, Stephanie Black, Christy Rach and Holly Church; and one nephew, Reverend Leonard Bowers. She is also survived by several great nieces and nephews, her beloved friends C church bunch Ladies: Sandra Kyte, Gail Newman and Cathy Decker.
Judy was a special Nana and Nan-Nan to her great niece and nephew Savannah and Aiden who she considered her grandchildren.
The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to all the caregivers at the Cranberry House, Medi Home Hospice of North Carolina and a special caregiver, Shenna Scalf, and friends and priest at Saint Columba. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to our web-site at www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
