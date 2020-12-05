PINEY FLATS - Judy Marlene Clay, 66, of Piney Flats passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Johnson City, daughter of the late John Edward and Marie Wyatt Clay.
Judy was longtime Doctor’s Assistant for ETSU Internal Medicine.
She was a member of Piney Flats First Baptist Church.
Judy enjoyed spending time with family, doing crafts and traveling for vacations.
Those left to cherish her memory are her brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Lorie Clay; her aunt Patricia Wyatt; her nieces, Petra and Rebekah: her great nieces and nephew, Destiny, Clayton and Arayah.
There will be a graveside service at Edgefield Cemetery, under the direction of Dr. Allen Davis and Rev. Richard Bawgus. The service will be conducted on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 3:00 pm. Active pallbearers will be: David Copas, JimBob Copas, Glenn Reese, Kevin Strange and Will Powell. Family and friends are asked to assemble by 2:50 pm, at the cemetery.
