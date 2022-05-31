BRISTOL, TN - Judy Marie Wornstaff Young, 74, died on May 27, 2022, at Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tennessee. A daughter of Donald and Faith Wornstaff, she was born in Norfolk, Virginia on September 10, 1947. Throughout her life, Judy resided in Norfolk, VA, Outer Banks, N.C., Boca Raton, FL and most recently, the tri-cities area of Tennessee. She graduated from Norfolk High School and went on to attend beauty school. She was a faithful church member who enjoyed playing piano and taught children’s choir. Judy was a treasured wife, mother, sister and daughter; She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Faith R. Wornstaff, brother, Richard Wornstaff and father, Donald Wornstaff.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Dr. Michael O. Penley; daughter, Melissa Allen and son-in-law, Troy Allen of Port Orange, FL; son, Robert Young and daughter-in-law, Heather Young; sisters, Peggy Masters of FL and Joy; brothers, Richard, Don Ray, Randy and William; grandchildren, Branson Allen and Morgan Allen and 3 nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 2:00PM in Mountain Home National Cemetery located at 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684.
East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Judy Marie Wornstaff Young.