On November 26, 2020, Judy Taylor, loving wife, Mom, and Grandma, passed away at age 75.
Judith M. Taylor was born October 1, 1945 in Kansas City to Bert and Audrey Shell. She received a degree in accounting from ETSU in 1993 balancing work, motherhood, and school at the same time. On July 19, 1996, she married Pete Taylor, her kindred soul.
She loved music and dancing and could be found every Tuesday at Jiggy Ray’s to see Downtown Country. She adored everyone around her and was always ready to share that big smile. She enjoyed participating in Sandy’s Sunday School Women’s Class and serving in the food pantry at her Church home, East Side Freewill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Albert (Pete) Taylor and family - Christine, Duane, and Liam Satterfield and Jason, Carrie, and Tucker Taylor.
Open visitation will be held Tuesday, December 1st at Tetrick Funeral Home in Elizabethton 11 am- 4 pm. Graveside service will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Park at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 2nd.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Freewill Baptist Food Pantry, 704 Siam Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
