JOHNSON CITY - Judy Lynn Reed, 68, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 in the Franklin Woods Hospital. She was born August 10, 1953 in Johnson City to the late Resinol and Mary Cole Reed. She loved to work with crafts, loved to color and loved singing in church. She was a member of West Walnut Street Christian Church but attended Buffalo Valley Christian Church.
Survivors include her sisters: Brenda Sams, Johnson City and Lisa McAllister and husband Mike, Jonesborough. Several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, February 11, 2022 in Roselawn Memorial Park with Pastor Rowland Whittemore and Pastor Nathan Jennings officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Friday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Reed family