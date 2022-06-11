Judy Lyle Shelton, age 80, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at American House Assisted Living Community in Johnson City, Tennessee, after a courageous battle with a long-term illness.
Judy was born to Gordon and Peggy Lyle in Johnson City, Tennessee, on February 2, 1942. She was known as the “silver dollar baby” because her father paid the hospital bill for his first-born with silver dollars. Judy graduated as valedictorian from Jonesboro High School and graduated, with honors, from East Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in education and later with a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy.
She started her teaching career in the Washington County School system as a first-grade teacher and then designed the curriculum and launched the kindergarten program at Jonesboro Elementary School. After taking several years off to focus on raising her daughters, she opened a preschool serving three and four-year-olds. Her beautiful spirit and gentle teaching methods provided a firm and happy educational foundation for many.
Judy left her work in education to pursue a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy. She opened a private practice and was highly-esteemed in her field. Over the years, she served many clients and experienced great joy in helping them overcome obstacles and attain life-long goals.
She was actively involved in her community and church. Over time, she served Jonesborough United Methodist Church in many capacities. She was also a member of the Schubert Club and enjoyed the company of her fellow club members as they strived to enrich and serve the surrounding community.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Alan, and her daughter, Alice Kathryn Shelton. Also preceding her in death was her brother-in-law, Bob Lawson.
She is survived by her daughter, Sally Shelton Johnson and her husband Tom; and her granddaughter and love of her life, Lilly Joy Minton. Also surviving are her precious sisters, Suzanne Lyle Lawson and Kathy Lyle Jones and husband, Jerry; her dearest friends, Verna Phillips Jackson and Tami Wampler Moore; and several cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life will take place at Jonesborough United Methodist Church on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 and the service will begin at 6:00.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Jonesborough United Methodist Church.
