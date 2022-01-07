Judy L. Copeland
Judy L. Copeland, age 93, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at NHC HealthCare in Johnson City, TN.
She is survived by her daughter Debbie Reagan, her sisters Betty Byrd and Dorothy Bowman, and several grandchildren and friends.
She was the daughter of the late Glen and Beulah Shepard. She is preceded in death by her husband Bob Copeland, her son Bobby Copeland, and her sister Jean Yates, her brother Richard Shepard.
She was a quality inspector for Siemens for many years and also worked in jewelry sales before retirement.
She was a member of the Clark Street Baptist Church.
She was loved and will be missed by all.