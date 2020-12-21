ERWIN - Judy Kay Webb, age 74, of Erwin, TN passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Johnson City Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Dan and Mary Davis, born to them on May 4, 1946 in Johnson City, TN. She was united in marriage to Gerald Lonnie Webb, and to this union were joined by two daughters, Laura Lon Webb and Amy Jane Webb.
Judy was a graduate of Unicoi County High School in Erwin, TN. She attended East Tennessee State University. Judy was employed by Nuclear Fuel Services, Clinchfield Railroad, Keesecker’s Appliance and was highly active on the Unicoi County School Board. She was a member of First Christian Church but had attended Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, David Stephen Davis.
Judy is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Gerald Lonnie Webb, her son, Davis Jared Webb, of Erwin, two daughters: Laura Lon Webb of Pinehurst, NC and Amy Jane Webb of Johnson City, Tn; her sister, Mary Scott Carley, Knoxville, TN. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and very close friends that she leaves behind to cherish her memory.
According to her wishes, Judy will be cremated. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made to Erwin Bark Park, c/o Town of Erwin. Attn: Judy Webb Memorial Fund. P.O. Box 59 Erwin, Tennessee 37650.
