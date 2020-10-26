Lord, help me to remember that nothing will happen today that you and I can’t handle together.
JOHNSON CITY - Judy Kathryn Jones, 77, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. Judy was born October 20th, 1943, in Jonesboro, TN, to Jospeh R. Sr. and Carmel Virginia Hammett. She graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1962, where she was crowned Basketball Queen.
She was married November, 22nd, 1963, to her high school sweetheart, Hobert J. Jones in Jonesborough, TN. They built their home in 1971 where they grew their family and created memories for 56 years.
Judy had a servant heart and loved to cook for others and was known to many as “Mammy”.
Judy was a lifelong member of Chestnut Grove Union Church, where she was the treasurer and event coordinator. Along with traveling and camping with her family, Judy also enjoyed caring for her plants and taking part in crafts and creating beautiful cross-stitches, baskets, and quilts. Judy loved to shop and take day trips with her husband and took great pride and joy in her grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her life-long love and best friend, Hobert J. Jones of 56 years; son Jeff Jones, of Gray, TN; daughter Beth Jones, of Burlington, NC; grandchildren, Hayden Hughes and wife Sandra Hughes, of El Paso, TX; Hayley Gerringer and husband Noah Gerringer, of Durham, NC; Gaven Jones, of Gray, TN, and Brogan Jones, of Gray, TN; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph R. Sr. and Carmel Virginia Hammett; her brothers J.R. Hammett, Bill Hammett, and Herbert Hammett; and her sisters Ethel Orick, Dorothy Keen, Louise McNeil, Margaret Hammett, and Aleene Dawson.
A graveside service to honor the life of Judy will be held at Washington County Memorial Gardens at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October, 27. Pallbearers will be Hayden Hughes, Gaven Jones, Brogan Jones, Noah Gerringer, Todd Reed, and Guynn Edwards. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm.
The family asks that all visitors abide by the recommended social distancing guidelines, maintaining space between others and wearing masks at all times.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Chestnut Grove Union Church, 285 Faith Circle Johnson City, TN 37604.
