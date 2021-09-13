JONESBOROUGH - Judy Blevins Henley, age 73, of Jonesborough, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Unicoi County, Judy is a daughter of the late Emory and Judneal (Laws) Blevins. She was of the Christian faith and loved to care for people. Judy loved her kids, flowers, cooking, decorating and making people laugh. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Archie Henley, two brothers, James Blevins and Charles Blevins and niece, Gwenda Blevins.
Judy Blevins Henley leaves behind to cherish her memory: Son: Dwayne Henley and wife, Leslie, of Jonesborough; Daughter: Regina Phillips and husband, Jon, of Erwin; Granddaughter; Hannah Henley Guess and husband, Dorian, of Jonesborough; Sisters: Lucille Elliott, Ada Mae Bearfield; Several nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Judy Blevins Henley in a committal service to be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in Bumpus Cove Cemetery. Pastor Charles David Byrd will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by James and Vernon Story. Those who wish to attend the committal service, should meet at Bumpus Cove Cemetery by 12:50 pm on Wednesday. Serving as pallbearers will be Charlie Byrd, Derrick Hamrick, Matt Silvers, Christopher Rice, Jon Phillips and Dwayne Henley.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family