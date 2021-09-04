SAVANNAH, GA – Judy Biddle Whitaker, age 73, of Savannah, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in Savannah, with her loving family at her side.
Judy was born February 6, 1948 and was the only daughter of the late George Alver Biddle and Mildred Henley Biddle of Johnson City, Tennessee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother in law, Kenneth Lynn Whitaker, also from Johnson City.
Judy was a Member of Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church. She served as the President of the Ardsley Park/Chatham Crescent Garden Club and was currently serving as a Trustee on the Savannah Area Council of Garden Clubs, Inc. Botanical Gardens.
Judy is survived by her husband of 52 years, COL, USA (RET) C. Paul Whitaker, Jr, of Savannah; two children, Leslie Whitaker Kennedy and husband William Altman Kennedy of Middleburg, Florida; Jeffrey Allan Whitaker and wife Polly Liles Whitaker of Johnson City, Tennessee; and three grandchildren, Luke Allan Whitaker, Grant Alver Whitaker, and William Altman Kennedy Jr. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Judy was the sweetest and most devoted daughter, wife, mother, friend and Mimi. She always put everyone else first, caring for them and never wanting anything in return. Her three grandsons were the love and light of her life. Judy loved the beach, college football, boiled peanuts, Starbucks, antique store shopping and her sweet and cherished little dog, Ginger.
A graveside funeral service to celebrate Judy’s life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in Telford United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1775 Old State Rte. 34, Telford, TN 37690.
The family will receive friends Tuesday prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 noon in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home, and following the service anytime Tuesday at the home of Judy’s son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Polly Whitaker.
Those who wish to attend the graveside service may proceed with the family from the funeral home at 12:15 or meet at the cemetery by 12:55.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judy’s honor to the Savannah Area Council of Garden Clubs Botanical Gardens, 1388 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31406.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net,
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Whitaker family. (423)928-6111