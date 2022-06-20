WATAUGA - Judy Belle O’Neal Reed, 66, Watauga, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Bristol, Virginia and was a daughter of the late Dan Joseph O’Neal and Helen Louise Whitaker O’Neal. Judy attended Piney Flats Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Danny O’Neal and two sisters, Sharon Jones and Peggy O’Neal.
Judy loved spending time with her family. Her kids and grandkids meant the world to her. She also loved reading her Bible and watching wrestling. Judy worked at Bristol Motor Speedway for many years and loved working in the kitchen there and was loved by many.
Survivors include her husband, Wallace D. Reed; her children, Julie McKinney and husband, Jonathan of South Carolina, Christopher Reed and wife, April of Jonesborough, Dan Reed of Watauga and Dorothy Pierce and husband, David of Montana; a sister, Tammie Richardson and Robert Holden of Bristol; her grandchildren, Olivia Jarrett, Cheyenne McKinney, Ayana McKinney, Lee McKinney III and Shelby Pierce; a great-grandson, Jaxson Williams; also several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Judy will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, June 23, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Steve Waycaster and Rev. Dennis Peterson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Morning View Cemetery, 355 McClellan Street, Bluff City. Active pallbearers will be Christopher Reed, Dan Reed, Dorothy Pierce, James Puckett, Lee McKinney III and Joseph Yarber. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Humphrey, Hubert Reed and Roger Reed.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245