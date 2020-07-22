Judy Ann Tapp Goins, 67 passed from this life peacefully at home on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born on August 4, 1952.
Judy had lived in Johnson City most of her life except for time she and husband Bobby lived in South Carolina and Florida.
Judy's health had been in decline in recent years, as she suffered from emphysema.
Judy was primarily a homemaker but worked for several years at Johnson City Medical Center Hospital in food service.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Goins, the love of her life, her parents, Earl Andrew Bennett and Eula Kate Tapp; sisters, Ruth Britt, Peny Tapp and Linda Tapp. She is survived by daughters, Tammy McCall (husband Shane), Louwanna Pfab (Tony), sons Frank and Allen Goins; a brother Randy Tapp; sisters, Susan Hopson and Debbie McKinney; aunt, Jean Goins; Bobby's children and grandchildren, whom she loved very much; a special niece who was “like her own”, Renae Morales; 2 special friends, Sherry Ledford and Sylvia Gregg. The family is grateful that she had these ladies' friendship after Bobby passed when she lived alone. It made a tremendous difference in her life.
Judy was of the Apostolic faith and in recent years her faith was restored and renewed. She expressed just a few days before her passing that she was eager to leave this world for the next, and was ready for His appointed time for her departure. Judy was very spunky. She loved coffee, poker and bingo.
Special thanks is extended to Amedisys Hospice and At Home Healthcare for the care provided during her illness.
The celebration of Judy’s life will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Chaplin Steven Spell, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00-4:00 P.M.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601 is honored to serve the Goins family.