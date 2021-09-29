JOHNSON CITY - Judy Ann Berry Gunn, 71, Johnson City passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 in the Life Care Center of Elizabethton. She was born June 24, 1950 in Johnson City, to the late Wesley & Eliza Jones Berry. She was a homemaker. Judy was a member of Johnson City Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Harold Frazier, Four Brothers: Ronnie Berry, Cecil Jones, Richard Berry and Kirk Berry and three sisters: Dorothy Barthomew, Louise Ward and Nellie Honeycyutt.
Survivors include her husband: Ernest “Lee” Gunn, Her Children: David (Cheryl) Frazier, and Michelle (June) Reedy. Her Grandchildren: David Wayne (Jennie) Frazier, Makayla (Logan) Hicks, Chris (Bethany) Irick, Teela Irick, Alexys Perkey. Her Great Grandchildren: Destanee Irick, Rayna Irick, Anna Perkey, Robert Lee Young C.J. Boughers and Aurora Irick, a sister: Barbara (Charles) Davis. Several nieces & nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11.a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 in the Patton-Simmons Cemetery with Pastor Matthew Guy. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Gunn family.